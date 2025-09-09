11:13
State to fully cover mortgages for military personnel, law enforcement officers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for compensation payments for military personnel, law enforcement officers, and their families participating in mortgage programs.

According to the decision, if military personnel or police officers have mortgages through commercial banks or the State Mortgage Company, the government will fully cover their loan obligations until the debt is repaid. The amount and procedure of payments will be determined by the Cabinet.

The document specifies that these payments apply to those who signed mortgage agreements before July 1, 2025 through commercial banks, and after this date — only through the State Mortgage Company programs.

Compensation also extends to all program participants, including family members of military personnel, effectively making mortgages free for them until the end of the loan period.

In this way, the state assumes the full financial burden of mortgages, easing housing conditions for security forces and strengthening social protection for military and law enforcement officers.
