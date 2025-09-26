Kyrgyzstan changes rules for assigning PINs: New code introduced for foreigners

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to the resolution «On Approving the Procedure for Assigning and Changing the Personal Identification Numbers.»

This decision was made to eliminate regulatory and technical inconsistencies that arose due to the overlapping first digits in the Personal Identification Number (PIN) and the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), as well as to ensure the stable operation of government and commercial information systems.

The updated structure of the PIN now includes clarified gender codes for Kyrgyzstanis:

1 — female,

2 — male.

A new code, 4, has been introduced to distinguish numbers assigned to foreign citizens and stateless persons.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies, and Kyzmat institution have been instructed to make the corresponding changes to automated information systems.

The resolution comes into force on July 1, 2025.