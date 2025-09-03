11:03
Kyrgyz State Circus invites to enjoy new program with Dan Zapashny

The Kyrgyz State Circus named after Abubakir Izibaev invites to a new show, featuring Dan Zapashny, a representative of the legendary dynasty of animal trainers, who will perform with the Big International Circus program.

From September 6 to October 5, guests can expect breathtaking acrobatic performances by talented and charismatic animals, colorful clowns with enchanting music, and stunning costumes that create a truly festive atmosphere.

The highlight of the show will be the performance of the audience’s favorite — the chimpanzee Boni — together with Dan Zapashny.

Artists from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the program.
