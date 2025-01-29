16:52
Svetlana Ashirova again appointed director of state circus

A well-known stuntwoman Svetlana (Aslanaiym) Ashirova has once again been appointed General Director of the Kyrgyz State Circus named after Abubakir Izibaev. Ashirova herself told 24.kg news agency.

According to a document from the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Svetlana Ashirova was supposed to assume her duties on January 28.

Recall, Ashirova was appointed to the position at the end of October 2024, and on January 23, 2025, the press service of the ministry reported that after the expiration of the probationary period, she was dismissed from her position as head of the State Circus.

The Ministry of Culture has not yet commented on the appointment of Svetlana Ashirova to her previous place of work.

In January 2025, several circus artists complained to journalists about the work of the current director Svetlana Ashirova. The artists consider her incompetent and claim that the director is unable to unite the team.
