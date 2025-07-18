Circus sells animals: from camels to raccoon — for 410,000 soms

The State Kyrgyz Circus has decided to sell off some of its animals. A total of eight pets of different ages and species are up for sale — from camels to a raccoon.

The following animals are looking for new owners:

5-year-old camel — 90,000 soms;

4-year-old camel — 90,000 soms;

two 4-year-old yaks — 35,000 soms each;

8-year-old goat — 20,000 soms;

9-year-old porcupine — 50,000 soms;

5-year-old raccoon — 50,000 soms;

four 4-year-old cats — 10,000 soms each.

The total price for all of them is 410,000 soms.

The reasons for the sale and the subsequent fate of the animals are not disclosed.