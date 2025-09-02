New digital service to improve access of Kyrgyzstanis to free medical services

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the beginning of a new stage of reforms in healthcare. As part of the Government Accelerators program, a digital service will be introduced that should help citizens better navigate the State Guarantees Program, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, despite significant funding, many citizens do not know about their rights to free and discounted medical services. This leads to the fact that people are forced to pay for what they should receive for free. The reason lies in the complexity of legal wording and the lack of an accessible source of information.

To solve the problem, a digital service called Salamattyk Ukugu was ordered to be developed. It should be integrated into Tunduk mobile application and will be available to every citizen.

The service will provide users with personalized information about medical services they have the right to based on their age, social status, medical indications and insurance coverage.

The service is planned to be launched within 100 days. According to the head of the Cabinet, this will help citizens fully use the services guaranteed by the state, avoid unnecessary financial expenses and improve the quality of life.