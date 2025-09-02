15:08
USD 87.39
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.08
English

New digital service to improve access of Kyrgyzstanis to free medical services

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the beginning of a new stage of reforms in healthcare. As part of the Government Accelerators program, a digital service will be introduced that should help citizens better navigate the State Guarantees Program, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, despite significant funding, many citizens do not know about their rights to free and discounted medical services. This leads to the fact that people are forced to pay for what they should receive for free. The reason lies in the complexity of legal wording and the lack of an accessible source of information.

To solve the problem, a digital service called Salamattyk Ukugu was ordered to be developed. It should be integrated into Tunduk mobile application and will be available to every citizen.

The service will provide users with personalized information about medical services they have the right to based on their age, social status, medical indications and insurance coverage.

The service is planned to be launched within 100 days. According to the head of the Cabinet, this will help citizens fully use the services guaranteed by the state, avoid unnecessary financial expenses and improve the quality of life.
link: https://24.kg/english/341904/
views: 97
Print
Related
Illegally operating dental center closed in Razzakov
Cost of medical services at outpatient level to rise from January 1
Kyrgyzstan to change system of rendering medical aid to prisoners
Popular
KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 865 billion soms for seven months Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 865 billion soms for seven months
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
2 September, Tuesday
15:00
President Sadyr Japarov rejects bill on privileges for ex-Parliament Speakers President Sadyr Japarov rejects bill on privileges for...
14:53
Over one ton of moonshine illegally produced monthly in Jalal-Abad
14:46
Kyrgyzstan to simplify re-registration of entrepreneurs through online service
14:36
New Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
14:32
New digital service to improve access of Kyrgyzstanis to free medical services