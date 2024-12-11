11:55
Kyrgyzstan joins School Meals Coalition

Kyrgyzstan has joined the School Meals Coalition. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The School Meals Coalition unites more than 105 member states that share a common mission to improve the nutrition, education and well-being of children through the implementation of comprehensive nutrition programs.

It is noted that the Global Child Nutrition Foundation (GCNF) actively supports these efforts, promoting investments in nutritious school meals and helping countries develop effective national programs.

«Despite significant success in reducing stunting in children, Kyrgyzstan continues to face the problem of micronutrient deficiencies,» the statement says.

Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted that these problems lead to significant social and economic costs for families, communities and the country as a whole.

Kyrgyzstan plans to implement climate-resilient approaches, focusing on school meals based on local products.

To strengthen school meals, Kyrgyzstan passed a law in 2019 guaranteeing every child the right to a balanced and age-appropriate diet. The government doubled the budget for school meals in 2024.

The School Meals Coalition was initiated in 2021 by the World Food Programme (WFP) with support from France and Finland, and aims to ensure that by 2030 every child in the world has access to the school meals they need to learn and grow.
link: https://24.kg/english/313781/
views: 158
