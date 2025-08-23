10:47
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches semifinals of U20 World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Zhantoro Mirzaliev has reached the semifinals of the U20 World Wrestling Championship, which is taking place in the city of Samokov (Bulgaria). The UWW website says.

The athlete competes in the weight category up to 67 kilograms and started from the 1/16 finals.

He defeated Igor Zvarykin from Belarus, then also Robin Brunner from Switzerland.

In the quarterfinals, Zhantoro Mirzaliev was stronger than his opponent from Iran and won with a score 5:3.

The Kyrgyz wrestler has reached the semifinals, where his opponent will be Foezbek Eshmirzaev from Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/340704/
views: 129
Print
Related
U20 World Wrestling Championship: Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva wins bronze
Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva to compete for bronze at World Wrestling Championships
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships
Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury
Ex-head coach of Kyrgyzstan in wrestling to train Egyptian national team
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov reaches final at U20 World Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s team for World Wrestling Championships in Croatia announced
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Asema Asangarieva wins bronze
Kyrgyzstanis win three gold medals at wrestling tournament in Poland
U17 World Wrestling Championships in Greece: Kyrgyzstan in top 5
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan
23 August, Saturday
10:27
U20 World Wrestling Championship: Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva wins bronze U20 World Wrestling Championship: Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva...
10:23
Concrete plant built in Naryn without permits
10:18
Spark to install charging stations for electric vehicles at tourist sites in KR
10:13
Electronic queues to be introduced at Kazakh-Kyrgyz border checkpoints
10:05
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
22 August, Friday
17:46
Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo
17:32
Mission Dobro: 16 surgeries performed in Bishkek with Russian doctors
17:18
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan