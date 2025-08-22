Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva to compete for bronze at World Wrestling Championships

Kyrgyzstani Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva will compete for a bronze medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships, which is taking place in Samokov (Bulgaria). The UWW website says.

The athlete competes in the 72 kg weight category. She started on August 21 from the 1/8 finals.

The first fight ended with Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva’s victory over the representative of Ukraine. However, in the quarterfinals, she lost to the representative of India. Then she had a fight in the consolation tournament and defeated her opponent from Bulgaria with a score 12:2.

The Kyrgyzstani will compete for bronze. Her opponent will be a representative of the USA.