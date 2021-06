A rally against the current deputies of the City Council takes place in Balykchy city. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the deputies elected to the local council do not solve the problems of the townspeople. They demand from the deputies to enter into dialogue with the protesters.

«We do not need previous deputies, we need lustration. There has been no development in our city for 30 years. The people elected them, let them raise our questions today,» they say.