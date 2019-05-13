Director of Infocom Talant Abdullaev released from custody

Director of Infocom state enterprise Talant Abdullaev was released from custody. Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

An investigating judge changed the preventive measure for house arrest today.

«The Prosecutor General’s Office requested to change the preventive measure from detention to house arrest. The court granted the petition,» the court said.

Earlier, Talant Abdullaev, Director of Infocom state enterprise, Daniyar Bakchiev, State Secretary, and Ruslanbek Sarybaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Registration Service, were placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security by court decision. The latter headed the tender commission for purchase of forms for biometric passports. He was placed under house arrest earlier.

All three of them were charged with corruption.