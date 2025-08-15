14:18
Symbolic laptop handover to take place at Pedagogical Forum in Osh

The annual August Pedagogical Forum «Altyn Kazyk — Education that Changes the Era» will take place in Osh city on August 18-19. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan announced.

The event will bring together teachers, school directors, representatives from ministries, international organizations, and development partners to discuss the future of education in Kyrgyzstan. Panel discussions will focus on the transition to 12-year schooling, the development of preschool education, release of new textbooks, the role of additional education, and the modernization of vocational schools.

The program also includes an exhibition of innovations and STEM projects, demonstrations of digital platforms and inclusive practices, as well as a symbolic handover of laptops.

«The laptops will be presented by the Cabinet Chairman to representatives from each region and two cities, totaling nine laptops. The mass distribution of the devices will take place at regional meetings,» the ministry told 24.kg news agency.

It was reported earlier that 27,031 laptops will be distributed to teachers of STEM subjects (mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and computer science) ahead of the new school year.

Approximately 400 participants are expected at the forum, and travel expenses will be covered.
link: https://24.kg/english/339759/
views: 173
