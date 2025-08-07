19:30
Laptops for school teachers of STEM subjects ready for use

Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva took part in the transfer of laptops assembled in Technopark of the Kyrgyz State Technical University to the regional divisions of the ministry.

The Ministry of Education recalled that the first batch of computer equipment was given to teachers in Karakol at the beginning of the year for a three-month trial. All the shortcomings identified during the tests have been completely eliminated.

A special feature of the laptops is the presence of licensed software. They also contain programs and teaching materials necessary for the daily work of teachers.

A total of 27,031 laptops are being delivered to the regions. They will be handed over to teachers of STEM subjects (mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, computer science) during pedagogical meetings held in the regions before the new academic year.

Recall, all teachers in Kyrgyzstan were promised to be provided with laptops by the summer of 2024. However, it was later announced that at the first stage, only STEM teachers would receive the equipment. The delivery dates have been postponed several times. Only 54,000 laptops are planned to be manufactured by November 2025.
