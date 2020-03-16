Kyrgyz government allocates 220 million soms to replenish material reserve

The government of Kyrgyzstan allocated 220 million soms for the purchase of wheat. The First Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev announced at the meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the law prohibits disclosing the volume of products in the State Material Reserves Fund.

«The Material Reserves Fund has enough products, including wheat. The law prohibits disclosing the volume of products. The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 220 million soms for the purchase of wheat,» Erkin Asrandiev said.