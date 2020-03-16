16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz government allocates 220 million soms to replenish material reserve

The government of Kyrgyzstan allocated 220 million soms for the purchase of wheat. The First Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev announced at the meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the law prohibits disclosing the volume of products in the State Material Reserves Fund.

«The Material Reserves Fund has enough products, including wheat. The law prohibits disclosing the volume of products. The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 220 million soms for the purchase of wheat,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/146621/
views: 72
Print
Related
National Bank reserves in Kyrgyzstan to be enough for 3.9 months to cover import
Entrance fee of 5,000 soms to reserve Inylchek fixed. Tourists are against
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
16 March, Monday
16:09
Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational group arrested Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational...
15:45
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan tightens border control
15:28
Kyrgyz government allocates 220 million soms to replenish material reserve
15:24
Executive Secretary of Pardon Commission under President appointed
15:10
Government of Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of flour prices