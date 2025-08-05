10:54
Salbuurun Festival: Golden eagles, taigans and spirit of nomadic tradition

The annual Salbuurun Festival, dedicated to the nomadic culture and hunting traditions of Kyrgyzstan, was held on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake in the village of Bokonbaevo. Associated Press reported.

According to the news agency, hundreds of guests witnessed spectacular performances by berkutchi — hunters with hunting eagles, as well as competitions in archery, horse racing, and traditional Kyrgyz wrestling.

The festival also included performances by akyns, throat singing, traditional music on the komuz, and exhibitions of handmade crafts.

Salbuurun is an ancient type of hunting with golden eagles, bows, and taigans (a national breed of hunting greyhounds), which is still alive in Kyrgyz culture. AP journalists published a photo report from the scene.

The festival took place on August 2, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/338512/
views: 179
