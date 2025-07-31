09:50
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win two medals

The U17 World Wrestling Championships is being held in Greece. The UWW website reports.

In the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament, Kyrgyzstani Nurkerim Kumarbekov in the 45 kg weight category lost to Kazakhstani Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek in the final.

Another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Amangeldi Ysakbaev, lost to Azerbaijani Ali Nazarov in the 60 kg weight category in the final.

Recall, Alkham Abdirasulov won a gold medal in the 55 kg weight category, and Nurislam Oskonbayev (80 kg) won a bronze medal.

The U17 World Wrestling Championship will end on August 3.
link: https://24.kg/english/338051/
views: 80
