The U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships is taking place in Greece. The UWW website reports.

Kyrgyzstani Nurislam Oskonbaev (up to 80 kilograms) defeated Taha Nouri from Iran in the fight for third place — 3:1.

The athlete from Kyrgyzstan defeated rivals from Hungary, the USA and Italy, but lost to Uzbek Abdulaziz Kholmirzaev in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Alkham Abdirasulov won a gold medal in the weight category up to 55 kilograms.

The World Wrestling Championships will end on August 3.