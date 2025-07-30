15:01
Speaker of Parliament: Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Korea reaches record level

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu received a delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea headed by Han Jeong-ae. The press service of the Parliament reported.

During the meeting, issues of deepening political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Korea were discussed, and attention was paid to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

The Speaker noted that the Republic of Korea is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key partners in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that cooperation between the two countries has been actively developing in recent years.

The dynamic nature of relations in the sphere of inter-parliamentary interaction, where joint events are regularly organized, was especially noted.

As an example, the Speaker cited the next meeting of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Consultative Council on Water Resources, which began today in Bishkek.

«I am confident that the event will be held at a high level, and following the meeting, new areas of cooperation in the Asian region will be identified. We must develop this platform and take Kyrgyzstan-Korea partnership to a new level. After all, within the framework of the inter-parliamentary dialogue, we can discuss promising initiatives on preserving water resources and effectively implement them,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

He also emphasized that bilateral visits contribute to strengthening cooperation, and noted the successful holding of meetings in Central Asia + Korea format.

In addition, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that the volume of bilateral trade between the states has reached a record level in recent years, and emphasized the importance of further building up this potential.

«We are interested in implementing joint projects in such sectors as infrastructure, transport, industry, digitalization, mining and textiles. We have great opportunities in these areas. In this regard, it is important for the Kyrgyz-Korean intergovernmental commission to conduct active and systematic work,» the Speaker added.

In turn, Han Jeong-ae focused on current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Korea partnership, paying attention to current joint initiatives. She also expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for their assistance in organizing events aimed at protecting water resources and responding to climate change.

«Kyrgyzstan is one of our key partners in the region. We have ample opportunities to strengthen cooperation. In addition to the environmental agenda, we are interested in active work in the economic sphere,» Han Jeong-ae concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/337986/
views: 80
