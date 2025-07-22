10:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Healthcare system has long been in stagnation – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Healthcare system remains one of the most underdeveloped sectors in Kyrgyzstan. Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev said in an interview with Densooluk.Media.

According to him, while other ministries and agencies have advanced in terms of reforms and financing, the healthcare system has significantly lagged behind.

«The last effective reforms in healthcare took place in the 2000s — when health insurance was introduced, hospitals began receiving payments per treated patient, and primary care was funded on a per capita basis. Since then, the system has been in stagnation. The Compulsory Health Insurance Fund hasn’t undergone a single reform since. The Ministry of Health adopted programs, but most of them have merely continued the momentum of those earlier reforms,» the head of the Ministry of Health complained.

He noted that the country’s leadership and the government as a whole understand that it is necessary to completely change the direction of healthcare policy — from treatment to prevention.

«This task was set by the president. People must be encouraged to take care of their health. He himself actively promotes a healthy lifestyle. The Ministry of Health must work at the population level, measures must be aimed at the entire population, preferably with an emphasis on the health of mothers and children, the younger generation and the elderly,» Erkin Checheybaev noted.

He added that the president, the head of the Cabinet and members of Parliament support reforms in the healthcare sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/337054/
views: 52
Print
Related
One of two linear accelerators in Kyrgyzstan breaks down
Magnetic resonance imaging center opened in Osh
Health caravan arrives in Issyk-Kul region
Surgeries for children with hearing problems to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Police comment on arrest of doctor at National Hospital in Bishkek
Modern methods introduced in KR to save vision of children with pathologies
Adylbek Kasymaliev visits Burn Center and orders its urgent modernization
Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants
Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors
Catastrophe is possible, if doctors' salaries are not raised – Health Minister
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia 1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
22 July, Tuesday
10:22
Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state i...
10:12
Healthcare system has long been in stagnation – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
10:05
One of two linear accelerators in Kyrgyzstan breaks down
09:47
Medical equipment shortage will always exist – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
09:40
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increases by 15.9 percent