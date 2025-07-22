10:24
Kyrgyzstan introduces criminal liability for transfer of SIM cards

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed a law introducing amendments to the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The purpose of the document is to prevent individuals from providing or selling their bank cards, accounts, e-wallets, mobile banking credentials, SIM cards, or other financial identifiers to third parties—measures aimed at reducing crimes committed through IT technologies.

The law adds a new provision to Article 209 of the Criminal Code, establishing criminal liability for the intentional transfer or sale of electronic payment instruments, virtual asset wallets, or SIM cards to third parties.

The document also introduces a legal definition «electronic payment instruments.»

For reference, in 2024 alone, 1,658 criminal cases related to IT crimes were initiated in Kyrgyzstan, with only 796 of them solved.
