Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu wins silver in Hungary

Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial wrestling tournament has started in Budapest. The UWW website reports.

In the weight category up to 61 kilograms, freestyle wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu lost the decisive fight to Takara Suda from Japan (3:5).

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstani defeated athletes from Turkey and Australia. In the semi-finals, his opponent was another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic Bekzat Almaz uulu. Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu defeated him and reached the final.

Bekzat Almaz uulu won the fight for third place against Emrah Ormanoglu (Turkey) and won a bronze medal.

The tournament in Budapest will end on July 20.
