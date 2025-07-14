11:02
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan

The volume of services in Kyrgyzstan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year, reaching 870.5 billion soms — 10.1 percent higher compared to the same period in 2024. Materials from the National Statistical Committee say.

Services provided to the population totaled 442.6 billion soms. Bishkek and Chui region remain traditional leaders in volume of services provided. At the same time, growth has been recorded across all regions of the country.

The highest increase was registered in Chui region — 135.1 percent compared to last year. The lowest growth was recorded in Bishkek — at 104.4 percent.

The smallest volume of services was registered in Naryn region; however, the region still demonstrated a 15 percent growth.
link: https://24.kg/english/336079/
views: 163
Print
Related
Service sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s economy — National Bank
E-commerce becomes key element of Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Akylbek Japarov tells about success of Kyrgyzstan's first Eurobonds
Kyrgyzstan places Eurobonds for $700 million on international markets
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Kyrgyzstan shows record economic growth in first quarter — Cabinet
Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth is threatened by infrastructure constraints — ADB
Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th in Economic Freedom Index — IBC head
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Popular
Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
21-year-old local resident drowns in canal in Osh 21-year-old local resident drowns in canal in Osh
14 July, Monday
10:51
Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry specialists: No risk of outburst Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry speciali...
10:42
Hydrologist Gulbara Omorova: Glaciers in upper Ala-Archa rapidly losing mass
10:27
Kyrgyzstan’s national team heading to Summer World University Games
10:20
Six people detained after beach brawl in Chok-Tal village
10:00
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek