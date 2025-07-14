Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan

The volume of services in Kyrgyzstan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year, reaching 870.5 billion soms — 10.1 percent higher compared to the same period in 2024. Materials from the National Statistical Committee say.

Services provided to the population totaled 442.6 billion soms. Bishkek and Chui region remain traditional leaders in volume of services provided. At the same time, growth has been recorded across all regions of the country.

The highest increase was registered in Chui region — 135.1 percent compared to last year. The lowest growth was recorded in Bishkek — at 104.4 percent.

The smallest volume of services was registered in Naryn region; however, the region still demonstrated a 15 percent growth.