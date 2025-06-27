Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17): Kyrgyzstanis win silver, 2 bronze

The Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17) are coming to an end in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website reports.

Ulukman Zhekshenkulov (up to 60 kilograms) lost to Bakassyl Assambek from Kazakhstan in the final and won a silver medal.

In the weight category up to 51 kilograms, Sadyr Kaiypbekov won a bronze medal. His opponent was Omar Ishaq Yacoub Musleh (Jordan). The Kyrgyzstani won with a score 12:0.

In the weight category up to 55 kilograms, Zhakshylyk Borobaev took the third place, defeating Umar Rakhimov from Tajikistan (10:0).

Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis Arnur Nursaidov (up to 45 kilograms) and Dovudbek Bakkhadirov (up to 48 kilograms) won gold medals.