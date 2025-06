The Asian Championship in freestyle wrestling (U17) continues in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website reports.

Kyrgyzstanis Arnur Nursaidov (up to 45 kilograms) and Dovudbek Bakkhadirov (up to 48 kilograms) won gold medals.

Arnur Nursaidov defeated Sabyrzhan Rakhatov from Kazakhstan in the final, and Dovudbek Bakkhadirov defeated Tsubasa Yamaya from Japan.