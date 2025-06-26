10:54
Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17): Kyrgyzstanis win 3 bronze medals

The Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17) continue in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website reports.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won three more bronze medals.

In the fights for third place, Meruert Oktyabreva (up to 73 kg) defeated Ulpan Ikhsanova from Kazakhstan, Adisbek Altynbekov (up to 65 kg) defeated Abdumukit Nabiyev from Tajikistan, and Aibek Eraliev (up to 71 kg) — Liao Liu from China.

Earlier, Ruslan Asanov won a silver medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17).
