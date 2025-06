Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Asanov won a silver medal at the Asian U17 Freestyle Wrestling Championship, which is taking place in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website says.

In the 80-kilogram weight category, he lost in final to Bunied Rufatov from Uzbekistan.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstani defeated athletes from Chinese Taipei, Mongolia, and Turkmenistan.

Recall, the national Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan took third place in the overall team standings.