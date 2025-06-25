Number of issued compulsory health insurance policies increases in Kyrgyzstan

Every year, more and more citizens of Kyrgyzstan gain access to quality medical care thanks to the compulsory health insurance (CHI) system. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported, citing the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund (CHIF).

According to its data, from 2021 to 2024, the number of CHI policies issued increased 44 times — from 3,400 to more than 151,000; revenues for this period increased from 6.6 million soms to almost 475 million.

This growth was made possible thanks to changes in legislation. In 2023, the President signed amendments to the Law «On Compulsory Medical Insurance of Citizens in the Kyrgyz Republic.» The list of those subject to compulsory insurance has been expanded.

Now, compulsory medical insurance is mandatory for: