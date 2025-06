Kyrgyzstani Kubanych Anarbekov won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship among athletes under 17 years old. The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the weight category up to 71 kilograms, the representative of the Kyrgyz Republic lost to Bekhruzbek Valiyev from Uzbekistan in the final.

Earlier, he defeated rivals from the Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan.

Recall, Baktygul Zhumanazarova and Ayana Asamalikova won two bronze medals, and Nurbek Zhumabaev won silver.