Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals at Asian Wrestling Championships (U17)

Kyrgyz women won two bronze medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships (U17). The United World Wrestling website says.

In the 53-kilogram weight category, Baktygul Zhumanazarova lost the first bout to a Chinese woman. In the consolation tournament, she defeated athletes from Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.

In the 69-kilogram weight category, Ayana Asamalikova also lost the first bout, but then defeated a representative of Kazakhstan.

Both Kyrgyz women won bronze medals.

The Asian Wrestling Championships among athletes under 17 years old have started in Vietnam.
