Kyrgyzstani Emir Emilov wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U17)

Athlete from Kyrgyzstan Emir Emilov won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship (U17). The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the Greco-Roman style in the weight category up to 60 kilograms, he lost to a wrestler from Kazakhstan Damir Akan — 2:5.

Previously, he defeated athletes from Iran and Uzbekistan.

Another Kyrgyzstani Sanzhar Salbekov won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 92 kilograms, defeating a representative of Chinese Taipei.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan Islam Kurbanov and Alkham Abdirasulov won gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championship (U17), and Baigeldi Omurbekov won a bronze medal.