Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov becomes Asian wrestling champion (U17)

Athlete from Kyrgyzstan Alkham Abdirasulov won a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship (U17). The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the Greco-Roman style in the weight category up to 56 kilograms, he defeated athletes from Tajikistan, China and Kazakhstan.

In the final, the Kyrgyzstan’s wrestler was stronger than Sadriddin Tulkinboev from Uzbekistan.

The Asian Wrestling Championship among athletes under 17 years old has started in Vietnam. Earlier, Islam Kurbanov won a gold medal, Baigeldi Omurbekov (up to 45 kilograms) — bronze.