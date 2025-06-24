11:00
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstani Islam Kurbanov becomes Asian wrestling champion (U17)

Athlete from Kyrgyzstan Islam Kurbanov won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship (U17). The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the weight category up to 51 kilograms, the Greco-Roman wrestler form Kyrgyzstan defeated athletes from Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea. In the final, he was stronger than his Kazakh opponent.

Another Kyrgyzstani Baigeldi Omurbekov (up to 45 kg) won a bronze medal, defeating a Japanese wrestler.

The Asian Wrestling Championship among athletes under 17 years old has started in Vietnam.
link: https://24.kg/english/333857/
views: 160
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Emir Emilov wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U17)
Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov becomes Asian wrestling champion (U17)
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins 10 medals at Asian Championship in Amman
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Women's team of Kyrgyzstan in top 5
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win three more medals
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva becomes Asian wrestling champion (U23)
Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships (U23): Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medals at Asian Championship in Vietnam
Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Asan Zhanyshov becomes champion of Asia (U23)
Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U23)
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
24 June, Tuesday
10:57
Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes second place Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes sec...
10:40
Kyrgyzstani Emir Emilov wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U17)
10:35
Representatives of U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom visit Ombudsman’s office
10:18
Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov becomes Asian wrestling champion (U17)
10:10
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins silver medals at CIS Show Jumping Championship
23 June, Monday
17:47
New military town for Boru special forces unit opened in Batken region