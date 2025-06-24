Kyrgyzstani Islam Kurbanov becomes Asian wrestling champion (U17)

Athlete from Kyrgyzstan Islam Kurbanov won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship (U17). The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the weight category up to 51 kilograms, the Greco-Roman wrestler form Kyrgyzstan defeated athletes from Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea. In the final, he was stronger than his Kazakh opponent.

Another Kyrgyzstani Baigeldi Omurbekov (up to 45 kg) won a bronze medal, defeating a Japanese wrestler.

The Asian Wrestling Championship among athletes under 17 years old has started in Vietnam.