New pumping station opened in Bishkek

A new pumping station No. 3 has been opened in Bishkek. It will improve operation of the main heating networks and increase the reliability of heat supply to the central and western parts of the city. The City Hall’s press service reported.

It is noted that the station will provide a stable supply of heat to over 143,000 customers.

Construction of the station began in 2024, although the project was planned as early as in 1986. A 0.85-hectare plot of land was allocated for the station. Kyrgyzgiprostroy OJSC developed the design, and the CRBC consortium and Technotop LLC carried out the construction and installation work.

During construction, workers reinforced the western bank of Alamedin River and built a 120-meter-long passage canal. They laid four 1,000-millimeter-diameter pipes and erected the station building, which has an area of ​​576 square meters.

Eight pumps with a capacity of 2,500 cubic meters of water per hour were installed at the site, and a transformer substation was connected. Specialists laid power cables and implemented an automation and dispatching system, as well as reconstructed a section of Osmonkul Street: they paved the road, built sidewalks, and constructed a drainage system.

The new pumping station will ensure a stable heat supply to Bishkek residents and will be an important part of the city’s network modernization.