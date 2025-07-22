18:15
Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaround replies to appeals

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a law on amendments to the Code of Offenses and the Law «On the procedure for considering citizens’ appeals».

The document aims to improve legislation in the area of citizens’ appeals and to increase the accountability of officials in state and local government bodies for violating the procedures for handling such appeals. As a reminder, officials are required to provide a reasoned response within the legally established timeframe.

For unlawful refusal to accept or consider an appeal, failure to meet deadlines, failure to provide a written or electronic response, or failure to restore the violated rights of a citizen, the official may face a fine of 10,000 soms.
