Sadyr Japarov bans civil servants from engaging in political intrigue

During a republican meeting at Yntymak Ordo, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated that all government officials, down to the heads of the country’s most remote villages, should work to achieve the objectives outlined in the Strategy until 2030.

He noted that every leader should work honestly and not steal or engage in corruption.

«The sole task of every government body, every leader, is to serve the people. No branch of government was created for political games, exerting pressure, or imposing one’s point of view. We will not allow political games, as they lead to unrest and the loss of public trust. In the past, such political ambitions were mixed with the responsibilities of government bodies, which hindered development and destroyed institutions. Decisions were made not for the people, but in the interests of specific groups. Therefore, the country did not develop for decades,» the head of state said.

He noted that civil servants currently have no room for error, let alone political intrigue, and should focus solely on their direct responsibilities.

The president also demanded that heads of government agencies not hire their relatives, otherwise they will be dismissed.