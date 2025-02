At least 14,124 acts of prosecutor’s response were submitted in Kyrgyzstan in 2024. As a result of their consideration, 7,708 officials were brought to responsibility, and the state was compensated for damages in the amount of about 23 billion soms. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

These data were announced on January 31 at an expanded meeting of the board of the Prosecutor General’s Office, where the results of work for 2024 were summed up.