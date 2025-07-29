Kyrgyzstan tightens requirements for officials

President Sadyr Japarov signed a constitutional law introducing amendments to several legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at increasing public trust in state institutions, promoting integrity among high-ranking officials, and strengthening the rule of law. The presidential press service reported.

The key change affects individuals with criminal records, including those whose convictions have been expunged or overturned, as well as individuals whose criminal cases were dismissed on non-exonerating grounds.

Exceptions are made only for minor or less serious offenses committed through negligence, or in cases where the victim withdraws their complaint or reaches a reconciliation with the accused under criminal law.

According to the new legislation, individuals with such backgrounds are now barred from holding a number of top government positions:

They will be denied registration and election to the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic;

They will not be able to be registered and elected as deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh;

A ban is introduced on holding the positions of Chairman and other members of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as heads of other executive bodies;

A ban is imposed on holding the positions of a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums;

A ban is introduced on holding the positions of Chairman, his or her deputies and Members of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic;

A ban is imposed on holding the positions of auditor of the Accounts Chamber.

In addition, the law introduces restrictions for religious figures: they do not have the right to be elected to the positions of President and deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh for five years from the date of suspension of their religious activities.

These changes have been made to the constitutional laws «On the Election of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh», «On the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums», «On the Cabinet of Ministers», «On the National Bank» and «On the Accounts Chamber».

The law will enter into force ten days after the date of official publication.

These measures are intended to increase the transparency and accountability of the authorities, ensuring that key positions in the country are occupied by people with an impeccable reputation, the explanatory note to the document says.