15:23
USD 87.30
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan tightens requirements for officials

President Sadyr Japarov signed a constitutional law introducing amendments to several legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at increasing public trust in state institutions, promoting integrity among high-ranking officials, and strengthening the rule of law. The presidential press service reported.

The key change affects individuals with criminal records, including those whose convictions have been expunged or overturned, as well as individuals whose criminal cases were dismissed on non-exonerating grounds.

Exceptions are made only for minor or less serious offenses committed through negligence, or in cases where the victim withdraws their complaint or reaches a reconciliation with the accused under criminal law.

According to the new legislation, individuals with such backgrounds are now barred from holding a number of top government positions:

  • They will be denied registration and election to the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • They will not be able to be registered and elected as deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh;
  • A ban is introduced on holding the positions of Chairman and other members of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as heads of other executive bodies;
  • A ban is imposed on holding the positions of a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums;
  • A ban is introduced on holding the positions of Chairman, his or her deputies and Members of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • A ban is imposed on holding the positions of auditor of the Accounts Chamber.

In addition, the law introduces restrictions for religious figures: they do not have the right to be elected to the positions of President and deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh for five years from the date of suspension of their religious activities.

These changes have been made to the constitutional laws «On the Election of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh», «On the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums», «On the Cabinet of Ministers», «On the National Bank» and «On the Accounts Chamber».

The law will enter into force ten days after the date of official publication.

These measures are intended to increase the transparency and accountability of the authorities, ensuring that key positions in the country are occupied by people with an impeccable reputation, the explanatory note to the document says.
link: https://24.kg/english/337837/
views: 106
Print
Related
Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaround replies to appeals
Reprimanded officials in Kyrgyzstan to be barred from foreign business trips
Number of officials went on foreign business trips without permission
Presidential administration rejected 128 business trips of officials in 2024
Number of officials brought to responsibility in 2024 announced
Ten officials become defendants in criminal cases in Ala-Buka
List of officials who may fly business class at expense of budget approved
Sadyr Japarov instructs to improve performance discipline of officials
Akylbek Japarov urges officials not to be indifferent to people's problems
Officials were deprived of quarterly bonuses - Akylbek Japarov
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
15:13
No significant differences between school curricula in Kyrgyzstan and Russia No significant differences between school curricula in...
15:00
Kyrgyzstan ratifies protocol on acceleration of deployment of CSTO troops
14:50
Woman living in park for 20 years receives apartment from Osh Mayor
14:43
Access to websites with pornographic content banned in Kyrgyzstan
14:36
Kyrgyzstan tightens requirements for officials