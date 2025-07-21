15:35
Cargo traffic between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows 1.5 times since start of 2025

In the first half of 2025, cargo transportation volumes between Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan increased 1.5 times. Logistics company PEK provided such data.

The growth has been driven by factors such as industrial cooperation, strengthened trade ties, rising domestic demand, and the expansion of regional supply chains.

Leading categories include furniture and textiles (Uzbekistan), fruits and electrical equipment (Kyrgyzstan).

Meanwhile, demand for deliveries from China to Russia fell by 25 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter.

PEK noted that high interest rates are preventing manufacturers and retailers from scaling up operations and increasing shipping volumes. However, with the peak logistics season approaching in August, the company anticipates a recovery in cargo flow.
