Strategic buildings of government agencies to lose their status when moving

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the resolution «On approval of the list of strategic objects». The new amendments are related to the clarification of the status of administrative buildings and structures of government agencies.

According to the updates, if the central office of a government body vacates an administrative building or facility, that property will lose its status as a strategic object. The same rule now applies to important and significant facilities related to state governance.

The decision was made as part of the implementation of the president’s decree and the resolution of the National Security Council. The resolution has been published and will come into force ten days after publication.

This change aims to update the list of strategic objects and improve management efficiency.
