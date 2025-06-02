Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu wins gold

The Ulaanbaatar Open rating wrestling tournament was held in Mongolia. The United World Wrestling website reports.

Kyrgyzstani Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu won a gold medal at the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 65 kilograms.

In the final, he defeated Dzhambulat Kizinov from Russia — 6:0.

Ikromdzhon Khadzhimurodov won a bronze medal in the same weight category. Bekbolot Myrzanazar uulu took third place in the weight category up to 61 kilograms.

Recall, Orozobek Toktomambetov took third place in the weight category up to 74 kilograms.