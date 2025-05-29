12:35
Elon Musk leaving U.S. presidential administration

Elon Musk is leaving the U.S. presidential administration. The billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced that his term at the White House is coming to an end and thanked Donald Trump. He shared this in a post on X.

BBC
Photo BBC

«As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,» Musk wrote.

The day before, the billionaire said in an interview with CBS that he was disappointed by Donald Trump’s «big, beautiful» tax and budget bill, which he believes undermines efforts to reduce spending and will lead to a growing budget deficit.

Elon Musk was appointed as a «Special Government Employee» right after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential elections. Now he plans to focus more on his companies and devote only one or two days a week to DOGE.
