Total cash in circulation in Kyrgyzstan reaches 241.7 billion soms

The total amount of cash in circulation stands at 241.7 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan. Data from the National Bank as of April 1, 2025 say.

The bank’s calculations show that 219.6 billion soms are held by the population, while only 22.2 billion soms are in commercial banks. Compared to the same period last year, the volume of cash in circulation has increased by 26.4 billion soms (13.7 percent).

From January to March, commercial bank cash desks received 1,224 trillion soms, which is 38.8 billion soms (3.3 percent) more than in the same period of 2024.

The amount of cash issued by banks totaled 1,241 trillion soms, 52.2 billion soms (4.4 percent) more than last year.

The rate of cash returning to banks has decreased.