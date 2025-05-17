State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyzstan

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will visit Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The visit is expected on May 18.

The State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will meet with Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu in narrow and expanded formats. It is expected that ways to strengthen interstate ties and expand inter-parliamentary cooperation will be discussed at the meeting.

On May 19, Bishkek will also host a visiting session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council.