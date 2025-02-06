Bishkek Mayor leaves for Kazan to attend Architecture and Construction Forum

Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin met with Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The delegation from the capital of Kyrgyzstan arrived in the capital of Tatarstan to participate in the International Architecture and Construction Forum Kazanysh, which starts today, February 6. The website of the municipality says.

The parties discussed issues of urban development. «For many years, Kazan and Bishkek have maintained friendly, partnership relations. The agreement on economic, social and cultural cooperation between the two capitals was concluded in 1998. During this time, the cities have implemented many joint projects in various fields,» the statement says.

It should be noted that the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan was opened in Kazan in February last year. The scope of activities of the Consulate General covers the territories of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Mari El, Mordovia, Chuvashia, Udmurtia and Ulyanovsk Oblast.

The International Forum Kazanysh is an architectural continuation of the BRICS summit. About 400 speakers from 24 countries will take part in it. More than 115 events are planned in the thematic program «Unity of Diversity».

The delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic also includes Deputy Mayor for Social Issues Victoria Mozgacheva, Chief Architect of Bishkek Urmat Karybaev and Head of the Culture Department of the Bishkek City Hall Urmat Belekbaev.