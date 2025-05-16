Matraimov's relative Khabibula Abdukadyr sues Bolot Temirov

Businessman Khabibula Abdukadyr has sued a journalist Bolot Temirov and the editorial board of Kloop for publishing their investigation about Madina market.

Photo Khabibula Abdukadyr is on the far left

According to Bolot Temirov, the lawsuit was filed on April 15. He and his lawyers are studying the materials and relevancy of the claims.

It is known that the case will be heard in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

Khabibula Abdukadyr demands a refutation and compensation for legal costs.

His name became widely known after a series of journalistic investigations into corruption schemes at Kyrgyz customs, as well as the withdrawal of funds from Kyrgyzstan. The publications indicated that the contraband goods were being transported by Khabibula Abdukadyr’s family. Journalists call his family an influential clan that built an underground cargo transportation empire. Khabibula Abdukadyr’s empire has several companies in the Kyrgyz Republic that are somehow connected to business.

It was reported earlier that the family of Raimbek Matraimov and the family of Khabibula Abdukadyr became relatives — their children got married.