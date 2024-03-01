Birth certificate of Bolot Temirov's son returned to grandmother

The birth certificate of Bolot Temirov’s son was returned to his grandmother. The journalist reported on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Bolot Temirov reported that during the search, the Ministry of Internal Affairs seized his son’s birth certificate, and then threatened his wife Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy to place the boy into an orphanage.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.