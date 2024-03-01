15:28
USD 89.42
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.98
English

Birth certificate of Bolot Temirov's son returned to grandmother

The birth certificate of Bolot Temirov’s son was returned to his grandmother. The journalist reported on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Bolot Temirov reported that during the search, the Ministry of Internal Affairs seized his son’s birth certificate, and then threatened his wife Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy to place the boy into an orphanage.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.
link: https://24.kg/english/288059/
views: 58
Print
Related
Search conducted in house of Bolot Temirov's wife
Reporters Without Borders calls on to put an end to pressure on Bolot Temirov
Investigative journalist Bolot Temirov claims open surveillance of his team
Kyrgyzstan Bank again blocks Bolot Temirov's accounts in Mbank system
US Embassy about Bolot Temirov’s case: Disappointed by Supreme Court’s decision
Expulsion of Bolot Temirov: Supreme Court upholds verdicts
Bolot Temirov to appeal decision on his expulsion in international courts
Expulsion of Temirov: Journalist banned from entering Kyrgyzstan for 5 years
Bolot Temirov - only person expelled from country at state expense
Kyrgyzstan bank resets Temirov Live’s account in Mbank payment system
Popular
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
1 March, Friday
15:21
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian ai...
15:12
Birth certificate of Bolot Temirov's son returned to grandmother
15:08
Online registration for employment in Korea to begin on March 4
14:55
Customs Service at Kyrgyz-Chinese border checkpoints works around the clock
14:40
Lieutenant colonel of Criminal Investigation Department detained for extortion