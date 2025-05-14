11:58
Digital Nomad: Cabinet of Ministers approves assigning the status procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the regulation on the procedure for assigning the status of Digital Nomad to foreigners by its resolution.

According to the document, a personal identification number is assigned by the authorized body in the field of migration to a foreign citizen who has received the status of Digital Nomad.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration was instructed to ensure that foreigners are assigned the status and to conduct ongoing monitoring, and the Tax Service was instructed to keep records of the number of holders of the Digital Nomad status.

In connection with the adoption of this document, the previous resolution on the pilot project for assigning the status of Digital Nomad to foreign citizens was declared invalid.

Recall, the pilot project Digital Nomad was launched in 2022. It was supposed to end on June 30, 2024. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce proposed to make the pilot project permanent and developed a corresponding bill, which was signed in November last year.

According to the ministry, this status provides the following opportunities for foreign workers:

  • Exemption from mandatory registration at the place of stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Obtaining a personal identification number (PIN);
  • Exemption from obtaining permits for carrying out work activities;
  • The right to engage in entrepreneurial activity as an individual entrepreneur or a legal entity;
  • The ability to open and use bank accounts in the Kyrgyz Republic.
