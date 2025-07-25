Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for granting Digital Nomad status to foreigners

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for granting «Digital Nomad» status to foreign nationals. These changes are aimed at improving migration control and accounting within the framework of the implementation of the Law on External Migration.

When granting this status, migration authorities will automatically assign an individual identification number (PIN) to the foreigner within the civil registry system. If changes to the PIN or related data are necessary, migration authorities will send the documents to the authorized body for correction.

Verification of the authenticity of documents of foreigners required for PIN changes will be carried out through consular legalization or apostille, and translations into official languages must be notarized.

Migration authorities will also maintain a register of all digital nomads, simplifying administration and enhancing transparency in migration processes.

The amendments will take effect in 15 days.