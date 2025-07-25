17:00
USD 87.30
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for granting Digital Nomad status to foreigners

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for granting «Digital Nomad» status to foreign nationals. These changes are aimed at improving migration control and accounting within the framework of the implementation of the Law on External Migration.

When granting this status, migration authorities will automatically assign an individual identification number (PIN) to the foreigner within the civil registry system. If changes to the PIN or related data are necessary, migration authorities will send the documents to the authorized body for correction.

Verification of the authenticity of documents of foreigners required for PIN changes will be carried out through consular legalization or apostille, and translations into official languages must be notarized.

Migration authorities will also maintain a register of all digital nomads, simplifying administration and enhancing transparency in migration processes.

The amendments will take effect in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/337536/
views: 132
Print
Related
Digital Nomad: Cabinet of Ministers approves assigning the status procedure
Digital Nomad: Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about benefits
Kyrgyzstan makes changes to procedure of obtaining Digital Nomad status
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project
1,975 foreigners obtain Digital Nomad status in Kyrgyzstan
Citizens of 12 countries can obtain Digital Nomad status in Kyrgyzstan
1,119 people get Digital Nomad status for six months in Kyrgyzstan
More than 1,000 people obtain Digital Nomad status in Kyrgyzstan
More than 600 people applied for Digital Nomad status
Digital nomad: Economy Ministry tells who can get new status
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
16:14
Police inspector detained in Osh for corruption and abuse of power Police inspector detained in Osh for corruption and ab...
16:04
Production complex to be built in Jeti-Oguz district for $4.1 million
15:58
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for granting Digital Nomad status to foreigners
15:50
Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet presents snow leopards to the Altai Republic
15:39
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index