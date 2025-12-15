17:23
Kyrgyzstan launches electronic platform for obtaining Digital Nomad status

An electronic platform is now available in the Kyrgyz Republic for foreign citizens to apply for Digital Nomad status. The online service is accessible at dnomad.e-gov.kg. The press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

According to the ministry, a foreign citizen must first submit an application to activate an individual personal account on the platform. Only after the personal account is activated, an application for Digital Nomad status can be submitted.

Applications can be filed only if a complete set of required documents is provided.

The Digital Nomad status allows foreigners to legally reside and work remotely in Kyrgyzstan. At the first stage, the status is granted for a period of 60 days. At the second stage, it is extended for one year, with the possibility of annual renewals for up to 10 years.

The list of required documents and the procedure for obtaining status can be found on the platform’s official website: http://dnomad.e-gov.kg . For consultations and questions, please call +996 (312) 66-39-64.
