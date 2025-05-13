15:56
USD 87.45
EUR 97.39
RUB 1.06
English

President dismisses Avazbek Atakhanov from post of Ambassador to Pakistan

Avazbek Atakhanov has been dismissed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the presidential press service, the corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The reasons for the dismissal from the post are not specified.

Avazbek Atakhanov was appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan in September 2024, before that he served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for a year. In 2005-2007, he was Ambassador to Iran, and also worked in Qatar and Afghanistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/328883/
views: 73
Print
Related
Bolot Ibragimov removed from Vice Speaker position in Bishkek City Council
Ex-CEC Chairperson Nurzhan Shaildabekova appointed Ambassador to Austria
Kyrgyz Ambassador discusses detention of Kyrgyzstanis with State Duma deputy
Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan removed from his post
Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem appointed new Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry fired
Kubanychbek Bokontaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia
Nurlan Umtulov relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Tax Service
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan meet with media leaders in Russia and China
Ambassadors meet with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia in Bishkek
Popular
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
13 May, Tuesday
15:41
Bishkek City Court upholds detention of activist Rita Karasartova Bishkek City Court upholds detention of activist Rita K...
15:34
President dismisses Avazbek Atakhanov from post of Ambassador to Pakistan
15:20
Advertising with prices in foreign currency to be banned in Kyrgyzstan
15:11
Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region
15:01
More than 90,000 children in Kyrgyzstan missed scheduled vaccination