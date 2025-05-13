President dismisses Avazbek Atakhanov from post of Ambassador to Pakistan

Avazbek Atakhanov has been dismissed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the presidential press service, the corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The reasons for the dismissal from the post are not specified.

Avazbek Atakhanov was appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan in September 2024, before that he served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for a year. In 2005-2007, he was Ambassador to Iran, and also worked in Qatar and Afghanistan.